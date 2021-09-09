UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates' Investment Company Agrees To Buy Controlling Share Of Four Seasons Hotels

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Bill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Cascade Investment, an investment and holding company controlled by microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the Four Seasons hotels chain, according to a statement released by the hotel company on Wednesday.

"Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts ("Four Seasons" or "the Company"), the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced that its longstanding shareholder, an affiliate of Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (collectively, "Cascade"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Company," Four Seasons said.

Cascade is set to expand its current stake from 47.5 percent to 71.25 percent by buying half of the stakes owned by an affiliate of Kingdom Holding Company, a long-term investment partner of Cascade, at a price of $2.21 billion.

Four Seasons CEO John Davison said in the statement that the support and partnership of shareholders like Cascade continue to be critical to growth, and that the company looks forward with confidence to the future of the luxury hospitality industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Hotel Company Bill Gates Price From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

2 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

4 minutes ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

4 minutes ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

4 minutes ago
 Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in Ri ..

Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India - Po ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.