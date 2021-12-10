UrduPoint.com

Binance CEO Says 2021 Saw Fivefold Jump In Crypto Investors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:29 AM

Binance CEO Says 2021 Saw Fivefold Jump in Crypto Investors

The number of investors wishing to put their money into cryptocurrencies rose five times within a year, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The number of investors wishing to put their money into cryptocurrencies rose five times within a year, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told Sputnik.

"I think there is probably a five-X jump in the number of institutions from this year versus last one, from now versus the beginning of this year. This year, we've seen tremendous growth," he said in an interview.

Zhao, who founded the world's largest digital coin exchange Binance four years ago, said the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies was best reflected by Bitcoin.

Its price rose to an all-time high of over $68,000 during a buying spree in November.

"It is further evidenced from the price of Bitcoin, which I believe is a very accurate indicator of the overall market," Zhao said.

He said there were different kinds of investors joining the crypto marketfrom family offices that are more interested in wealth preservation to hedge funds that are trading very actively to make money to market makers and equity and crypto project investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency Money November Market Family From Best

Recent Stories

MPA inaugurates Rescue 1122 service in Sanawan

MPA inaugurates Rescue 1122 service in Sanawan

2 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC Determined to Assist Poli ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC Determined to Assist Polio-Infected Member States

16 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata wins coveted global award for best ..

Gerry’s dnata wins coveted global award for best-in-class services in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th December 2021

3 hours ago
 In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.