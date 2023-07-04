Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since January - Kaiko

Binance, the operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has seen its share of euro-denominated cryptocurrency trading fall by more than 40% since the start of 2023 to 16% in June, digital asset data provider Kaiko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Binance, the operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has seen its share of euro-denominated cryptocurrency trading fall by more than 40% since the start of 2023 to 16% in June, digital asset data provider Kaiko said on Tuesday.

"EUR-denominated daily volume on CEXs has declined steadily since March, hitting its lowest level since the start of the crypto bull run in late 2020. The largest drop in volume has been on Binance: its market share of EUR volume plummeted from more than 40% in early 2023 to just 16% in June," Kaiko said in a statement.

Binance faced certain difficulties in European markets last month. The cryptocurrency exchange giant had to exit the Netherlands after failing to obtain the necessary permits from local regulators, and the French authorities opened an investigation into its local unit for allegedly illegally providing digital asset services and money laundering.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a range of financial products, including the largest digital asset trading exchange globally.

