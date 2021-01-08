UrduPoint.com
Biomass Energy To Be New Starting Point For CPEC Energy Cooperation: BEIPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:09 PM

The de-coal initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan requires the country to develop clean energy to fill the energy gap. In this process, "Biomass energy cooperation will be a new starting point for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation", Zhang Dayong, secretary-general of the Biomass Energy Industry Part Association (BEIPA), said on Friday

Biomass energy, generated by utilizing effluent and waste, has become one of the most commonly used renewable sources of energy in the last two decades, second only to hydropower in the generation of electricity. It accounts for almost 15% of the world's total energy supply and as much as 35% in developing countries.

Biomass energy has huge potential in the process of coal removal and carbon reduction. Zhang said in an interview, "It is environmentally friendly, due to biomass energy being a green, zero-carbon fuel, which will contribute greatly to the carbon-neutral goal," China Economic (CEN) Net reported.

"In addition, it can be utilized in a diversed manner. Unlike clean energy such as photovoltaic, wind power and hydropower, which are limited to power generation, biomass energy can also produce heat, oil and gas, even integrate business intelligence," he added.

Finally, biomass energy, which is closely and directly related to citizens' daily life, has a strong attribute of people's livelihood. It can take advantage.

Pakistan is an agricultural country with a large population. It has abundant resources such as waste in urban and rural areas, and a huge energy market, so it is suitable to develop biomass energy which can alleviate multiple problems in Pakistan such as electricity shortage, climate change, and polluting emission.

The growth rate of biomass energy's installed capacity in China is 25-30%. "In China, the industrial chain of biomass energy has been established, Chinese technology and equipment is also the world's leading level. Chinese equipment and devices reach western standard with less than two third price, introduced by Zhang, under CPEC, the cooperation between Pak-China will bring Pakistan's biomass energy industry into a fast track." Zhang said, "We are also looking forward to establishing contacts with relevant associations and organizations in Pakistan to share China's experience and technology in biomass energy and contribute to the clean energy transition of both countries."

