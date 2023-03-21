UrduPoint.com

BISP Board Approves New Payment Model For Beneficiaries By Opening Accounts In Banks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 03:39 PM

The Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries will soon be able to receive directly their quarterly payments by opening accounts in the banks of their own choice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Board on Tuesday approved a new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in banks.

This was decided in the 58th Board meeting of BISP, chaired by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the program Shazia Marri in Karachi.

The pilot of this new payment model will be introduced in four selected districts of the country.

After the success of the pilot project, beneficiaries all over the country would be able to open up their accounts in banks of their choice.

The BISP board approved to increase the quarterly stipend from seven thousand to eight thousand seven hundred and fifty rupees.

The board also gave approval to a proposal of using mobile units for registration of people in Balochistan and other remote areas.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik was asked to make extra efforts to help people make CNIC cards in remote areas of Balochistan.

Further, the BISP Board approved an internship programme for fresh graduates of universities intending to gain experience through working with the Benazir Income Support Programme.

