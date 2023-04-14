UrduPoint.com

BISP Budget Increased To Rs400b: Shazia Marri

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2023 | 05:14 PM

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

The Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety nine million families are part of Kafalat program. She said stipend under BISP has been increased from 7000 to 8750 rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Friday said that the budget of Benazir Income Support Programme program has been increased from 235 to 400 billion rupees.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad today, she said nine million families are part of Kafalat program. She said stipend under BISP has been increased from 7000 to 8750 rupees.

Shazia Marri said seventy billion rupees were disbursed among 2.8 million flood affected families of the country.

She said due to imprudent policies of PTI government, poor and middle class people are suffering from the price hike.

She said families availing Benazir Taleemi Wazaif have increased from 2.

6 million to 7.1 million. She said Benzir Nashonuma has also expanded all across Pakistan and 474 facilitation centers have been set up across Pakistan in this regard.

She said transgender community is facing social economic challenges. She said transgenders have also been included in BISP program. She asked them to get themselves registered at tehsil offices of BISP.

Commenting on prevailing political situation in the country, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said Pakistan Peoples Party believes in dialogue for a way forward. He said constitution of Pakistan is supreme and it should be followed.

He said PPP has formed a special committee for dialogue consisting of three members. He expressed hope that opposition would come forward for table talks.

