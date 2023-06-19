BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri calls upon the registered beneficiaries to receive full amount of 9000 rupees along with receipt of payment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) Benazir Income Support Program is releasing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from today (Monday).

She has directed the concerned officials to ensure transparency through strict monitoring and vigilance.

The Minister asked monitoring teams to watch and supervise the cash disbursement process and ensure stern action on any complaint of leakage or deduction from beneficiaries' cash assistance.

She said in case of any complaint, the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP's toll-free helpline 0800-26477.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend's installment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million eligible school going students having at least seventy percent attendance.