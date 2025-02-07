Open Menu

BISP, SBP Discuss Facilitating Bank Accounts Opening For Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 07:58 PM

BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) , Jameel Ahmad on Friday to discuss facilitating bank account openings for beneficiaries for ensuring transparent and dignified funds disbursements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) , Jameel Ahmad on Friday to discuss facilitating bank account openings for beneficiaries for ensuring transparent and dignified funds disbursements.

The meeting, held in Karachi, focused on opening bank accounts for deserving women under BISP to ensure the disbursement of funds in a transparent manner, said a news release.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have issued special directives to ensure that BISP beneficiaries receive their payments transparently and with respect.

In line with these instructions, BISP has introduced a new payment model nationwide, through which the quarterly installments of the Benazir Kafalat program are being distributed via six banks.

She further stated that BISP, in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan, aims to facilitate the opening of bank accounts for deserving women, allowing direct transfer of cash grants.

This initiative will empower women to access their funds with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to wait in lengthy queues and promoting a more convenient and respectful experience.

Senator Rubina Khalid also affirmed that BISP will provide the State Bank of Pakistan with data on all eligible women, following which their bank accounts will be opened.

Women will then be able to withdraw their funds directly from their designated banks.

Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad assured the Chairperson BISP of full cooperation in the account-opening process for deserving women.

Director General Cash Transfer Naveed Akbar was also present at the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of imp ..

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environme ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

3 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion

1 hour ago
Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president

Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president

3 minutes ago
 BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts openi ..

BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries

3 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

2 hours ago
 Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC ..

Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..

2 hours ago
 Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over ..

Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI us ..

Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business