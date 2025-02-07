BISP, SBP Discuss Facilitating Bank Accounts Opening For Beneficiaries
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) , Jameel Ahmad on Friday to discuss facilitating bank account openings for beneficiaries for ensuring transparent and dignified funds disbursements
The meeting, held in Karachi, focused on opening bank accounts for deserving women under BISP to ensure the disbursement of funds in a transparent manner, said a news release.
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have issued special directives to ensure that BISP beneficiaries receive their payments transparently and with respect.
In line with these instructions, BISP has introduced a new payment model nationwide, through which the quarterly installments of the Benazir Kafalat program are being distributed via six banks.
She further stated that BISP, in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan, aims to facilitate the opening of bank accounts for deserving women, allowing direct transfer of cash grants.
This initiative will empower women to access their funds with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to wait in lengthy queues and promoting a more convenient and respectful experience.
Senator Rubina Khalid also affirmed that BISP will provide the State Bank of Pakistan with data on all eligible women, following which their bank accounts will be opened.
Women will then be able to withdraw their funds directly from their designated banks.
Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad assured the Chairperson BISP of full cooperation in the account-opening process for deserving women.
Director General Cash Transfer Naveed Akbar was also present at the meeting.
