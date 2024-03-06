BIST 100 Flat At Midweek’s Open
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index was down slightly by 0.05% to 8,856.29 points at the opening session on Wednesday.
The index lost 0.53% to 8,860.52 points at Tuesday’s close with a daily transaction volume of 120 billion Turkish liras ($3.
79 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 31.7190 as of 9.50 a.m. (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.4950, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.2940.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,134.50, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.30.
