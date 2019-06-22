Bitcoin Breaks $11,000 Mark for 1st Time Since March 2018 - Trade Data

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surpassed the $11,000 on Saturday for the first time since March 2018, according to trade data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin , surpassed the $11,000 on Saturday for the first time since March 2018 , according to trade data.

Cryptocurrency tracking website CoinMarketCap showed that as of 13:50 GMT on Saturday, Bitcoin's price saw a 12.7-percent growth to $11,081 over a 24-hour period.

Thus, for the first time since March 6, 2018, the cryptocurrency surpassed the $11,000 mark.

According to Arseniy Poyarkov, a member of the Russian lower house council on digital economy, who heads the BiznesDrom analytic agency, the growth of Bitcoin's price was boosted by the news about the upcoming launch of the Facebook Libra virtual Currency, unveiled earlier this week.