UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Continues Losing Streak To Trade At Around $51,000

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bitcoin Continues Losing Streak to Trade at Around $51,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Bitcoin crashed by almost 10 percent on Thursday to trade at around $51,000, continuing its two-week losing streak, market data shows.

The largest cryptocurrency rose past the $55,000 threshold on Wednesday after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that his company was accepting the digital coin as payment.

Bitcoin broke the record high of $61,844 on March 13, before losing almost 14 percent of its value over the course of three days to trade at $53,271, as the optimism among retail traders began to wane.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bitcoin Elon Musk Cryptocurrency March Market Tesla

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

1 hour ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

2 hours ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.