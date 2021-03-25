Bitcoin Continues Losing Streak to Trade at Around $51,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Bitcoin crashed by almost 10 percent on Thursday to trade at around $51,000, continuing its two-week losing streak, market data shows.

The largest cryptocurrency rose past the $55,000 threshold on Wednesday after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that his company was accepting the digital coin as payment.

Bitcoin broke the record high of $61,844 on March 13, before losing almost 14 percent of its value over the course of three days to trade at $53,271, as the optimism among retail traders began to wane.