UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 After China's Ban

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 After China's Ban

Bitcoin has fallen by 13% in the past 24 hours and briefly plunged below $39,000 after China banned financial and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Bitcoin has fallen by 13% in the past 24 hours and briefly plunged below $39,000 after China banned financial and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

According to the Binance trade platform, at 7:13 GMT Bitcoin dropped by 13% to $39,050. Before that, its price plunged to $38,600.

At the same time, the CoinMarketCap showed that Bitcoin fell to $39,100.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that China forbade financial and payment institutions from accepting cryptocurrencies as payment or offering services and products related to them.

On April 14, Bitcoin spiraled up to a historic high of $64,854. The cryptocurrency has since lost almost 38% of its value.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bitcoin Same Price Cryptocurrency April From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encro ..

2 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

2 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.