Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The price of Bitcoin lost 14% of its value on Thursday, dropping below $27,000 for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange, Bitcoin fell in price by 14.

07% to $27,089 as of 06:00 GMT. The minimum trading price was approximately $26,700, the data showed.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, the cost of Bitcoin fell by 14.63% to $26,885 during the day.