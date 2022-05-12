Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 For First Time Since December 2020
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 12:23 PM
The price of Bitcoin lost 14% of its value on Thursday, dropping below $27,000 for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The price of Bitcoin lost 14% of its value on Thursday, dropping below $27,000 for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange, Bitcoin fell in price by 14.
07% to $27,089 as of 06:00 GMT. The minimum trading price was approximately $26,700, the data showed.
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, the cost of Bitcoin fell by 14.63% to $26,885 during the day.