UrduPoint.com

Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 For First Time Since December 2020

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since December 2020

The price of Bitcoin lost 14% of its value on Thursday, dropping below $27,000 for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The price of Bitcoin lost 14% of its value on Thursday, dropping below $27,000 for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange, Bitcoin fell in price by 14.

07% to $27,089 as of 06:00 GMT. The minimum trading price was approximately $26,700, the data showed.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, the cost of Bitcoin fell by 14.63% to $26,885 during the day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency December 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiativ ..

The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiative To Strengthen Higher Educati ..

9 minutes ago
 Gazprom Supplies Gas for Transit Through Ukraine i ..

Gazprom Supplies Gas for Transit Through Ukraine in Amount of 50Mln Cubic Meters ..

17 minutes ago
 SoftBank reports record loss as tech shares tank

SoftBank reports record loss as tech shares tank

17 minutes ago
 Russian Oil, Condensate Output Fell by 960,000 Bpd ..

Russian Oil, Condensate Output Fell by 960,000 Bpd in April to Record Low - IEA ..

17 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Shelling in Russia's Belgorod Region Kil ..

Ukrainian Shelling in Russia's Belgorod Region Kills 1, Injures 7 - Governor

22 minutes ago
 Excise, taxation officials given 15-day deadline f ..

Excise, taxation officials given 15-day deadline for revenue recovery

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.