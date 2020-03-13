Bitcoin Falls Below $5,000 for First Time Since April 2019 - Trading Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped on Friday below $5,000, for the first time since April, amid the global economic volatility caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

According to CoinMarketCap data, as of 00:23 GMT, Bitcoin fell by 38.09 percent to $4,891. At the Binance crypto-currency exchange trading platform, its value dropped by 39.56 percent to $4,783.