Bitcoin Hits $90,000 For First Time On Trump Support
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Bitcoin reached a record high above $90,000 Wednesday as the world's biggest cryptocurrency benefits from president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to ease regulation around digital tokens
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Bitcoin reached a record high above $90,000 Wednesday as the world's biggest cryptocurrency benefits from president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to ease regulation around digital tokens.
Bitcoin rallied to an all-time peak above $91,000 before easing to $90,670.
The volatile asset has rocketed since Trump won last week's US presidential election, smashing its record-high on several occasions.
The Republican said during campaigning that he planned to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world".
The previous Trump term saw corporate tax cuts that brought more liquidity to markets, encouraging investment into cryptocurrency.
Trump announced in September that he, along with his sons and entrepreneurs, would launch a digital Currency platform named World Liberty Financial.
But it had a faltering sales launch earlier this month, with only a fraction of its tokens that went on the market finding a buyer.
Cryptocurrencies have made headlines since their creation, from their extreme volatility to the collapse of several industry giants, foremost among them the FTX exchange platform.
In the run-up to the election, Trump apparently became the first former president to use bitcoin in a purchase, as he bought burgers at a New York City restaurant, which hailed it as a "historic transaction".
Recent Stories
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff
More Stories From Business
-
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears10 seconds ago
-
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister3 hours ago
-
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points3 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show3 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board takes various decisions3 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence4 hours ago
-
FESCO completes Rs. 413.433m development projects3 hours ago
-
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector4 hours ago
-
ICCI to launch University students' competition for skill development: Nasir Qureshi5 hours ago
-
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief5 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration5 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for export competitiveness5 hours ago