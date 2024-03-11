Open Menu

Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record Above $71,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Bitcoin hit a fresh record above $71,000 on Monday as demand for the cryptocurrency picks up amid optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The unit hit a peak of $71,432 in afternoon Asian business, according to Bloomberg data, meaning it has advanced almost 70 percent this year.

The rally was helped by news that Britain's Financial Conduct Authority had said it would allow the creation of crypto-related securities.

That comes after US authorities gave the green light this year to exchange-traded funds pegged to bitcoin's spot price, persuading some mainstream investors to take the plunge by adding the unit to their portfolio.

