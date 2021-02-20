Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $55,000
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The price of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit new all-time high above $55,000 on Friday.
On the Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was trading up 6.
2 percent to $55,180, as of as of 18:54 GMT, previously rising to $55,285. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin is now rising in price by 6.5 percent to $55,200.