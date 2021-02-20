Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $56,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has hit a new all-time high above $56,000.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 7.8 percent to $56,368, as of 21:25 GMT on Friday. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin is now rising in price by 7.9 percent to $56,100.