Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 14:42 GMT, the bitcoin was trading up 0.

62% at $68,320, and minutes earlier it reached a historic high of $69,000.

US Dollar and gold also rally on data from the United States, where annual inflation reached its highest level since November 1990 at 6.2% in October.