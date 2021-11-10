Bitcoin Hits New Historic High At $69,000
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:27 PM
The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The price of bitcoin reached a new historic high at $69,000, according to trading data.
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 14:42 GMT, the bitcoin was trading up 0.
62% at $68,320, and minutes earlier it reached a historic high of $69,000.
US Dollar and gold also rally on data from the United States, where annual inflation reached its highest level since November 1990 at 6.2% in October.