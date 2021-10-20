Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after Wall Street foray

Bitcoin hit a new record on Friday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as it forayed onto Wall Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Bitcoin hit a new record on Friday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as it forayed onto Wall Street.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.