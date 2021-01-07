Bitcoin Hits New Record of $38,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked to over $38,000 on Thursday rallying over 9 percent to yet another record high after hitting the $37,000 mark earlier in the day, according to trading data.

According to the CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average of more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $38,017 at 12:14 GMT.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was at one point trading at $38,191 but then went slightly down.