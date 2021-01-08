UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Hits New Record Of Over $41,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Bitcoin Hits New Record of Over $41,000

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, spiked for the first time to over $41,000 on Friday, a day after hitting the psychological level of $40,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, spiked for the first time to over $41,000 on Friday, a day after hitting the psychological level of $40,000.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $40,612 by 10:56 GMT after rallying nearly 10 percent.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was at one point trading at $41,057 but then went slightly down.

