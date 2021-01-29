Bitcoin Jumps 16% to Over $37,000 One Hour After Musk Tweeted About Cryptocurrency

The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, increased by 16 percent to over $37,000 an hour after SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk mentioned the cryptocurrency on his Twitter page on Friday

According to the CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average of more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency grew by 17.2 percent to $36,315 at 09:51 GMT. On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was at one point trading at $37,155, an increase of 19.

23 percent over 24 hours.

The sharp increase in Bitcoin price was recorded after Musk tweeted that "in retrospect, it was inevitable" adding a Bitcoin hashtag to his account. Prior to publishing the tweet, Bitcoin was trading at over $32,000, and about an hour later the cryptocurrency grew by 16 percent.

Less known cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, previously gained over 800 percent after Musk's tweet in support of the cryptocurrency.