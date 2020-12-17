UrduPoint.com
BitCoin Jumps Over $23,000 In Yet Another Record High

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:06 PM

BitCoin Jumps Over $23,000 in Yet Another Record High

BitCoin is up 21 percent to over $23,000 on Thursday, in a third record high in 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) BitCoin is up 21 percent to over $23,000 on Thursday, in a third record high in 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $23 478,40 as of 09:20 GMT.

