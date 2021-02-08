(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Bitcoin has reached new all-time high above $43,000 after Elon Musk-controlled Tesla had announced a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 13.00 GMT, bitcoin was trading up 21.34 percent at $43,309.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 10.71 percent to $43,057.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosure, Tesla announced that it had updated its investment policy in January 2021 to provide more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns. As part of the updated policy, the company may invest some cash in certain alternative reserve assets, including digital assets, gold bars, exchange-traded funds and other assets.