Bitcoin Market Hits $1.0 Trillion In Value

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:31 PM

Bitcoin market hits $1.0 trillion in value

The total value of all bitcoin topped $1.0 trillion on Friday, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world's most popular cryptocurrency

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The total value of all bitcoin topped $1.0 trillion on Friday, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

The digital unit zoomed to another record pinnacle at $54,182, meaning that the combined value of all bitcoin now stands at $1.002 trillion according to data provider Coinmarketcap.com.

