Bitcoin Popularity Makes Inroads With Younger US Investors In Past 3 Years - Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has gained traction with US investors in the past three years, especially with those under age 50, a report by Gallup said on Thursday.

"Six percent of US investors - defined as adults with $10,000 or more invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds - say they own Bitcoin," the report said. "This is up from 2 percent in 2018.

"

Gains in Bitcoin ownership among investors aged 18 to 49 are especially impressive, up 10 percentage points to 13 percent compared with 3 percent in 2018, the report said.

At the same time, Bitcoin popularity remains minimal among investors aged 50 and older, with just 3 percent saying they own the virtual Currency versus 1 percent three years ago, the report added.

Since 2018, the price of Bitcoin has grown by over 300 percent, outpacing overall stock market gains of 40 percent, according to the report.

