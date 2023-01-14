Bitcoin Price Continues Upward Trajectory, Trading at Over $20,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, climbed to over $20,800 on Saturday, continuing the upward trajectory following the highest monthly upward rise earlier this week, trading data showed.

As of 01:48 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at around $20,860 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange, increasing in value by more than 11% over the past 24 hours.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price on more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value went up 11.01%, reaching an average of $20,840.

On Thursday, the Bitcoin price climbed to over $18,000, reaching its highest value in almost a month amid news that lawyers of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX recovered around $5 billion in different assets.