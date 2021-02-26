Bitcoin Price Drops 12%, Reaches $44.500

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The price of Bitcoin decreased by 12 percent on Friday and the cryptocurrency was trading below $44,500.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Bitcoin was trading down 10.

67 percent to $45,126 as of 08:02 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin is now falling in price by 10.71 percent to $45,115.

Moments earlier, the price dropped to $44,500.