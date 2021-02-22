UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Price Drops 16%, Trades Below $50,000

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bitcoin Price Drops 16%, Trades Below $50,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The price of Bitcoin decreased by 16 percent on Monday and the cryptocurrency now trades below $50,000.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Bitcoin was trading down 12.

38 percent to below $50,000 as of 14:19 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin is now falling in price by 13.45 percent to $49,500.

Moments earlier, the price dropped by 16 percent to $47,600.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency

Recent Stories

Chairman ACE takes notice over delay in anti-corru ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 22 Feb 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

16 minutes ago

CCP, IPO sign MoU for information sharing, capacit ..

17 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

41 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.