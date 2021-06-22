(@FahadShabbir)

The price of bitcoin continues its fall, dipping by almost 9% to below the $30,000 mark, the latest trading data showed on Tuesday, following reports of the shut-down of crypto mining facilities in China's Sichuan province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The price of bitcoin continues its fall, dipping by almost 9% to below the $30,000 mark, the latest trading data showed on Tuesday, following reports of the shut-down of crypto mining facilities in China's Sichuan province.

According to the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, as of 12:30 GMT, Bitcoin traded at $29,955, registering a 8.54% price decrease. The CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, also reported a 6.34% price drop to $30,410.

The dynamics cited are for the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Sichuan authorities reportedly issued orders to halt crypto mining, incapacitating about 90% of China's bitcoin mining.