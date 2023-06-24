Open Menu

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $31,000 For 1st Time Since June 2022 - Trading Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The cost of Bitcoin has surpassed $31,000 for the first time since June 2022, trading data showed on Friday.

As of 16:15 GMT, the cost of Bitcoin on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange had risen 4.7% over the past day to an average of $31,380. The last time it exceeded $31,000 was in June last year.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the cost of Bitcoin rose 4.72% over the past day to an average of $31,378.

Traders continue to win back the news that investment companies BlackRock and WisdomTree Inc. have filed an application to create an ETF (exchange-traded fund) on Bitcoin, which analysts say has contributed to the growth of the cryptocurrency market.

