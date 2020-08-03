UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Price Falls To About $11,000 After Hitting Record High On Sunday - Trading Data

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Bitcoin Price Falls to About $11,000 After Hitting Record High on Sunday - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has slightly decreased and remains at the level of $11,000, Monday trading data showed.

On Sunday, the Bitcoin price went up to $12,000 for the first time since August of last year. Bitcoin was at $11,918 at 04:03 GMT on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data. At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value was increasing by 5.

41 percent, up to $11,980.

According to CoinMarketCap data, at 08:02 GMT, Bitcoin dropped by 0.94 percent to $11,178. At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value has decreased by 1.17 percent to $11,207.

At the same time, the price may continue to rise to $12,000 by the end of the week, independent expert Mansur Huseynov told Sputnik. According to the specialist, this increase is justified against the background of the growth of other assets and gold.

