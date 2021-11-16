UrduPoint.com

Bitcoin Price Fell By Over 10% First Time Since End Of October To Below $60,000

Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

Bitcoin price on Tuesday afternoon fell by more than 10%, dropping for the first time since the end of October to below $60,000, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Bitcoin price on Tuesday afternoon fell by more than 10%, dropping for the first time since the end of October to below $60,000, according to trading data.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 10:09 GMT, Bitcoin was trading down 10.35% at $59,100.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin price fell by 10.04% to $59,200.

The price of the cryptocurrency dropped below $60,000 for the first time since October 28. Since the beginning of the week, Bitcoin has lost more than 7% of its value, after reaching a new all-time high of $69,000 last week.

Since the beginning of November, Bitcoin has lost more than 2% in total. At the same time, last month the cryptocurrency jumped 40% in value, marking the strongest monthly gain since December 2020.

