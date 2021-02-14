UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Price Hits Another Record, Surpasses $49,000

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Bitcoin price went over $49,000 on Sunday to reach a new all-time high less than a week after it surpassed $48,000 for the first time.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 06:08 GMT, the price of bitcoin rose by 2.

7 percent to $49,143.

As of 06:08 GMT, on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 3.33 percent to $49,300.

