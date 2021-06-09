UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Price Jumps 17% Overnight To $36,500 After El Salvador Legalizes Transactions

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The price of bitcoin reached $36,500 as a result of a rapid growth by 17% on Wednesday, according to trading data.

Bitcoin has been on the rise ever since El Salvador's parliament adopted a law legalizing it as a means of payment in the country on Tuesday night.

According to the Binance cryptocurrency trade platform, by 15:39 GMT, bitcoin had grown 16.

8% to $36,520. The CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than twenty exchanges, also reported that the bitcoin price increased by 16.3%, to $36,540 over the past 24 hours.

The growth has significantly accelerated in the second half of the day, from the morning price of about $33,000, to over $36,000. Furthermore, in just thirty minutes bitcoin gained some $2,000, from $34,700 to $36,736.

