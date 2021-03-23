UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Price May Skyrocket Up To $300,000 By Year's End Before Collapsing - Entrepreneur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:12 PM

Bitcoin Price May Skyrocket Up to $300,000 by Year's End Before Collapsing - Entrepreneur

Bitcoin, the world's most popular and highest-valued cryptocurrency, could soar up to $300,000 by the end of 2021, followed by a drastic decline that could last for years, Bobby Lee, the cofounder and former CEO of the BTCC crypto exchange platform, told the CNBC broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Bitcoin, the world's most popular and highest-valued cryptocurrency, could soar up to $300,000 by the end of 2021, followed by a drastic decline that could last for years, Bobby Lee, the cofounder and former CEO of the BTCC crypto exchange platform, told the CNBC broadcaster.

"Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one," Lee said, adding, "I think it could really go up to over $100,000 this summer," which could triple by the end of 2021.

The crypto entrepreneur further noted that two of such "mega bull market cycles" took place in the past eight years, with the last one being recorded in 2017 when the price of bitcoin surged to nearly $20,000 by the year-end from about $1,000 earlier that year.

"It could go down by quite a bit and that's when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it 'bitcoin winter' and it can last from two to three years," Lee added.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $53,287, according to data provided by the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency 2017 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Biden Team Prepares $3 Trillion Worth Package to S ..

2 minutes ago

China's Communist Party Prepares to Celebrate 100t ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Warns Washington Against Attempts to Put Pre ..

15 minutes ago

Gunman kills 10 people in Boulder, Colorado

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 72 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

44 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry organises workshop with European ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.