Bitcoin Price Reaches $12,000 for First Time Since August 2019 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency went up to $12,000 for the first time since August of last year, Sunday trading data showed.

Bitcoin was at $11,918 at 04:03 GMT on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform its value was increasing by 5.41 percent, up to $11,980.

In the course of Sunday trading, the Bitcoin price reached the $12,000 mark for the first time since August 9, 2019.