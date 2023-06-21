Bitcoin Price Reaches $30,000 for 1st Time Since Mid-April

The cost of bitcoin reached $30,000 for the first time since April 19, showing an increase of almost 11% over the past day, as follows from data on the Binance exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The cost of bitcoin reached $30,000 for the first time since April 19, showing an increase of almost 11% over the past day, as follows from data on the Binance exchange.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the cost of bitcoin has grown by 10.

52% over the past day to an average of $29,870.

Last week, investment companies BlackRock and WisdomTree Inc. filed an application to create an ETF (exchange-traded fund) for bitcoin, which, the analysts say, contributed to the growth in the cryptocurrency market.