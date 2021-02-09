Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High, Surpassing $46,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has topped the $46,000 mark, reaching an all-time high, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose 18.

26 percent to $46,076.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 11:30 p.m. GMT Monday, the price of bitcoin rose by 20 percent to $46,150.