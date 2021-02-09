Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High, Above $48,000

Bitcoin went over $48,000 on Tuesday in a new all-time high after setting a record a day earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Bitcoin went over $48,000 on Tuesday in a new all-time high after setting a record a day earlier.

The digital Currency has recently been heavily promoted by Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company Tesla. Musk's tweets in support of Bitcoin appeared to have boosted the cryptocurrency.