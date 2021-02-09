UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High, Above $48,000

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:24 PM

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High, Above $48,000

Bitcoin went over $48,000 on Tuesday in a new all-time high after setting a record a day earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Bitcoin went over $48,000 on Tuesday in a new all-time high after setting a record a day earlier.

The digital Currency has recently been heavily promoted by Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company Tesla. Musk's tweets in support of Bitcoin appeared to have boosted the cryptocurrency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Bitcoin Elon Musk Cryptocurrency Tesla

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $59.58 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Three Dead as Bomb Blasts Rock Central Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria: police ..

2 minutes ago

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign: state T ..

2 minutes ago

Four Afghan ministry staff killed in rush-hour amb ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Rules boss resigns after denying systemic r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.