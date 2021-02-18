Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Near $52,400 - Trading Data
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, once again broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $52,000, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.2 percent in the past day to a maximum of $52,395.