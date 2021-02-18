UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Near $52,400 - Trading Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Near $52,400 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, once again broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $52,000, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by more than 7.2 percent in the past day to a maximum of $52,395.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

8 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

10 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

11 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.