Bitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High, Now Over $47,000 - Trading Data
Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, for the third time in several hours broke a historical record to reach a new all-time high above $47,000, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 22.1 percent in the past day to $47,460.