Bitcoin Price Reaches New High Above $68,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record once again to reach a new all-time high above $68,000, according to trading data.

A few hours earlier, the bitcoin price topped $67,000.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 5 percent in the past 24 hours to a maximum of $68,400.