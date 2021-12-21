Bitcoin Price Recovers 5.5% Surpassing $48,000 - Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange

Bitcoin price has recovered 5.5% after early December's drastic decrease, reaching $48,630 on Tuesday overnight, according to the biggest blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, Binance

Binance recorded bitcoin's 5.5% resurgence over the last two days, reaching $48,630 on Tuesday, while earlier on Monday, Bitcoin's price reached $49,000.

The all-time high price of $69,000 fell by 25% in mid-November. Drastic 8% daily falls were recorded on November 26 and December 4.

Bitcoin's September price of $43,820 surged 40% up to $61,300 in October, then plunged 7% in November and, eventually, plummeted 15% since the beginning of December.

Earlier in the day, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey tweeted that bitcoin may replace the Dollar while answering the popstar Cardi B's question.

Other cryptocurrencies also rose earlier today. Ethereum saw a 7.14% increase in price in the past 24 hours, while Binance Coin and Solana saw a 26.17% and 21.34% rise of their values, respectively, according to the CoinMarketCap portal.