Bitcoin Price Surpasses $10,000 for First Time Since February 19 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rose on Friday to more than $10,000 for the first time since February 19, the trading data showed.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin increased to $10,067. At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value has risen by 8.43 percent to $9,918.