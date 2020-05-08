UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Price Surpasses $10,000 For First Time Since February 19 - Trading Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

Bitcoin Price Surpasses $10,000 for First Time Since February 19 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rose on Friday to more than $10,000 for the first time since February 19, the trading data showed.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin increased to $10,067. At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value has risen by 8.43 percent to $9,918.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency February

Recent Stories

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

3 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

4 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

4 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.