Bitcoin Price Surpasses $50,000 First Time Since May 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was going up over 2.5 percent in the early hours of Monday, briefly surpassing the $50,000 mark.
Data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed that Bitcoin was trading up 2.
5 percent and was at over $50,000 at 02:42 GMT on Monday.
Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that Bitcoin's value was going up 2.33 percent, to $49,915.
At the start of August, the price of Bitcoin was on the rise, hitting the highest level since mid-May at over $44,000 on August 8.