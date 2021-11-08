Bitcoin Price Tops $66,000 for First Time Since Late October

The Bitcoin exchange rate increased by nearly 7% on Monday, surpassing $66,000 for the first time since October 21, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Bitcoin exchange rate increased by nearly 7% on Monday, surpassing $66,000 for the first time since October 21, according to trading data.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Bitcoin grew in price by 7.

22%, reaching $66,120 as of 09:42 GMT.

Meanwhile, data from the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, showed that Bitcoin gained 7.14% to $66,121.

The Bitcoin price has been on the rise for the third day in a row.

On October 20, the Bitcoin price hit a historic high of $67,000.