Bitcoin Price Tops Record $64,850
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Bitcoin price increased by over four percent and surpassed $64,850 for the first time on Wednesday.
Data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed that Bitcoin was trading up 4.47 percent and reached $65,670 at 13:50 GMT.
Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that Bitcoin's value was going up 4.48 percent, to $65,670.