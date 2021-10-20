Bitcoin Price Tops Record $64,850

The Bitcoin price increased by over four percent and surpassed $64,850 for the first time on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Bitcoin price increased by over four percent and surpassed $64,850 for the first time on Wednesday.

Data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed that Bitcoin was trading up 4.47 percent and reached $65,670 at 13:50 GMT.

Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that Bitcoin's value was going up 4.48 percent, to $65,670.