Bitcoin Price Tops Record $64,850

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

The Bitcoin price increased by over four percent and surpassed $64,850 for the first time on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Bitcoin price increased by over four percent and surpassed $64,850 for the first time on Wednesday.

Data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed that Bitcoin was trading up 4.47 percent and reached $65,670 at 13:50 GMT.

Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that Bitcoin's value was going up 4.48 percent, to $65,670.

More Stories From Business

