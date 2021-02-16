Bitcoin Reaches Another Record High, Now at $49,998

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency reached a new record high on Tuesday morning, approaching $50,000.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, Bitcoin's value went up 5.43 percent to $49,605 at 04:22 GMT on Tuesday. Meanwhile Binance data showed that Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $49,998.

On Sunday, Bitcoin's price went over $49,700 according to data from industry website CoinDesk.